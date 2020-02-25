Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Launches in North America on March 31 - News

Publisher ININ Games announced Bubble Bobble 4 Friends will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on March 31. The game will get a retail and digital release. The game launched in Europe in November 2019 and will launch in Japan on February 27.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The popular dragons Bub and Bob are back! Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is the latest game in the legendary Bubble Bobble series from Taito.

Play alone or with up to three friends in couch co-op mode and jump your bubble dragons through 100 levels to defy the wicked magician Bonner and his henchmen. The bubbles don’t just let you trap your opponents, either—your dragons can also jump on them to reach higher platforms.

Collect E-X-T-E-N-D bubbles to activate and upgrade skills, such as lightning and bomb bubbles. Develop countless new strategies to travel through the worlds and take advantage of air currents.

The original Bubble Bobble arcade game from 1986 is also included, which captured the hearts of players around the world and still has fans humming its title melody today.

A celebration for fans and fun for the whole family!

Key Features:

Single-player mode.

Up to four players in cooperative play.

100 stages and five bosses.

Learn and upgrade special skills via the skill system.

Includes legendary Bubble Bobble arcade game from 1986 (with two-player co-op mode).

