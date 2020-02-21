The Witcher 3 on Steam has Accumulated $50 Million in Revenue from October 2018 to Today - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Steam has generated over $50 million in revenue from October 1, 2018 to today, according to CD Projekt RED via Twitter. With hitting that figure the developer will now be earning 80 percent of the sales of the game on Steam going forward.

The Witcher Netflix series did help boost sales of the game when it launched in December 2019. Sales in the US jumped 554 percent year-over-year in the US for the month of December 2019. The game also reached a new high on concurrent users on Steam with over 100,000.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.





The accumulated revenue from sales of The Witcher 3 on @Steam platform for the period of time between October 1st 2018 and today has exceeded 50M USD. As a result, we are now getting 80% on any subsequent sales of TW3 on Steam.

Thank you all for your support! pic.twitter.com/JgNgrrI5h0 — CD PROJEKT IR (@CDPROJEKTRED_IR) February 20, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles