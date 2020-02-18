Analyst: PS5 to Ship 6 Million Units by March 2021 - Sales

Japanese analyst Hideki Yasuda of Osaka who works for Research Institute has predicted Sony will ship over six million PlayStation 5 consoles by March 31, 2021. He also predicts the PS5 to ship 15 million units the following fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

PlayStation 4 sales have slowed down much faster than the PlayStation 3 did, which has meant expectations for the PS5 have increased.

There was a recent report that the PS5 components have become scarce enough to push up the manufacturing costs of Sony's next generation to around $450 each. The PS4 released in 2013 at a retail price of $399, while manufacturing cost was estimated at $381. With around $450 in cost per PS5 unit, a similar gross margin would put the retail price at $470 or higher.





There was another report that the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X could be affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus in China if it lasts too long. The virus has impacted electronic manufacturing. The PS5 and Xbox Series X could be supply constrained or outright delayed due to the coronavirus. It depends how long the outbreak lasts for and if it keeps spreading.

