Analyst: PS5 to Ship 6 Million Units by March 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,088 Views
Japanese analyst Hideki Yasuda of Osaka who works for Research Institute has predicted Sony will ship over six million PlayStation 5 consoles by March 31, 2021. He also predicts the PS5 to ship 15 million units the following fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
PlayStation 4 sales have slowed down much faster than the PlayStation 3 did, which has meant expectations for the PS5 have increased.
There was a recent report that the PS5 components have become scarce enough to push up the manufacturing costs of Sony's next generation to around $450 each. The PS4 released in 2013 at a retail price of $399, while manufacturing cost was estimated at $381. With around $450 in cost per PS5 unit, a similar gross margin would put the retail price at $470 or higher.
There was another report that the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X could be affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus in China if it lasts too long. The virus has impacted electronic manufacturing. The PS5 and Xbox Series X could be supply constrained or outright delayed due to the coronavirus. It depends how long the outbreak lasts for and if it keeps spreading.
Thanks Twinfinite.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
20 Comments
Mark this comment, they'll ship 9 million.
Let's pray on it.
- +4
Hosanna in the highest.
- 0
I hope so, I dont want scalpers profiting for shortages
- +1
Mark this comment, they'll ship 12000 billions.
- 0
Agreed with 9 million and a little bit more than 15 for the fiscal year.
- 0
LOL Come on, stop with those ridiculous predictions based on absolutely nothing, that's so stupid. The games available at launch and how the console will be received the first month is what will decide everything.
The playstation brand will sell loads regardless of many games.
- +1
Let's be honest man, at this point it should be a given that Playstation consoles will sell well every gen regardless of the amount of games. Even the terribly launched PS3 sold a worldwide total of 87 Million, the Playstation brand is too powerful to completely dismiss a prediction like this
- 0
I suppose launch date is a factor as well. Ideally (speaking for the US) they would get the console out early enough in November to allow retailers to sell through their stock and then resupply before Black Friday. Overall, I think it's too early to say one way or another with any true confidence given we don't know pricing, launch line-up, release date, or specs. Not to mention the competition can also influence the consumer. How would 6 million compare with other consoles with similar holiday launches? The 9 million prediction seems unrealistic to me, though. I don't doubt that there are 9 million people who are going to be wanting a PS5 during that time, but the bottleneck during this time is usually production capacity.
Great, they are optimistic about the production in Asia.
Or forgetting to consider it
- -1
@sales, I would hope they are considering it and this isn't a completely baseless prediction. 6 million in the first ~5 months is about in line with PS4, plus we're still not entirely sure how accurate the Bloomberg article was.
- 0
I think it will all depend on the price, the higher the tag the more late adopters occur. If sold at a reasonable price than 6m is possible.
*then
- 0
I was excited thinking someone had something important to say. Disapointed.
- -3
Not as disappointed as I am at your lack of understanding of the difference between then and than. We learn this in our second year of school. You might as well say "I bought too games this week, and that was two much money spent!"
- 0