Xbox Game Pass Adds Kingdom Hearts III, Yakuza 0, Ninja Gaiden II, and More

Microsoft announced six more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for the Xbox One in February. Kingdom Hearts III, Yakuza 0, Ninja Gaiden II, Two Point Hospital, Wasteland Remastered, and The Jackbox Party 3 are the six games coming to the service.





Here is an overview of the games:

February 20

Ninja Gaiden II

This sequel to the best-selling original Xbox game pits legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa against hordes of malicious enemies as he sets out on a journey that will determine the fate of humanity. With an assortment of new weapons, enemies, and locations, the classic Ninja Gaiden II redefined the action game genre, providing a visceral, thrilling experience.

February 25

Kingdom Hearts III – Xbox One X Enhanced

Having learned that Master Xehanort is plotting to start another Keyblade War, Sora and his friends continue their search for the seven guardians of light who can stand against the coming darkness. Join Sora as he travels across new and exciting Disney worlds that deliver a story on a grander scale than ever before. With a new battle system as well as thrilling action and spectacular team-up moves with beloved Disney characters, Kingdom Hearts III inspires and entertains unlike anything else out there.

Two Point Hospital – Xbox One X Enhanced

Design stunning hospitals, decorate them as you like, cure very unusual illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organization across Two Point County. But don’t expect it to be populated with your usual types of patients. In this world, you’ll experience Two Point’s trademark quirky illnesses; from light-headedness to cubism – each requiring their very own special type of treatment machine.

Wasteland Remastered – Xbox Play Anywhere

The original Wasteland brought the post-apocalypse to video games and inspired a genre. Play one of the definitive RPGs with overhauled graphics, sound, and expanded musical score. It’s 2087, nearly a century after an all-out nuclear war turned vast swaths of Earth into a radioactive hellscape. You’re a Desert Ranger, a band of stalwart lawmen who are the only hope left in what was once the American Southwest — and good people’s last defense against hunger, sickness, raiders, and mutants. Now something more secretive and sinister is menacing humanity, and it’s your job to investigate.

February 26

Yakuza 0

The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club. Fight your way through Tokyo and Osaka by switching between three different fighting styles instantaneously and beating up all manner of goons, thugs, hoodlums, and lowlifes. When you’re not fighting, kill time in 1980’s Japan. From discos and hostess clubs to classic SEGA arcades, there are tons of distractions to pursue in the richly detailed, neon-lit world.

February 27

Jackbox Party Pack 3

The threequel to the party game phenomenon features the deadly quiz show Trivia Murder Party, the say-anything sequel Quiplash 2, the surprising survey game Guesspionage, the t-shirt slugfest Tee K.O., and the sneaky trickster game Fakin’ It. Boot up the game on your console and share your room code – up to eight players can use their phones or tablets as controllers and play along! Plus tons of new features just for streamers. It’s a digital box full of fun!

