Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Last Major Update Releases March 5

Dissidia Final Fantasy producer Ichiro Hazama on the latest Dissidia Final Fantasy live stream announced the next major update for the game will be the last one. Online service for the game plans to to be continued, despite the lack of more major updates to the game.

The update will release for arcades on February 20, and for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 5. The update will include the 3rd Form and 5th Weapon for Emperor Mateus and Cloud of Darkness.

Director Takeo Kujiraoka said there are currently no plans for a sequel to the game.

