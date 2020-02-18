Warface Out Now for Switch - News

Publisher MY.GAMES and developer Allods Team announced the free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter, Warface, is available bow for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. The game originally released for Windows PC in October 2013, the Xbox 360 in April 2014, and the PS4 and Xbox One in 2018.

View the Nintendo Switch launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Dive Into Battle!

Warface is an online first-person shooter like no other. Battle across 50-plus multiplayer player-versus-player maps, tackle tough player-versus-enemy raids in co-op, and unleash a vast arsenal of 200-plus realistic customizable weapons. Join over 80 million players worldwide, and play for free now!

Multiplayer Mayhem

Experience multiple thrilling player-versus-player game modes. Fight for glory across more than 50 multiplayer maps based on locations around the planet, and even beyond it.

Exciting Missions

Team up with friends to complete challenging story-based player-versus-enemy raids. Stop the tyrannical megacorporation, eliminate a zombie threat in Chernobyl, and blast off to Mars to defeat a robot army!

Play Your Way

Discover five playable classes armed with unique abilities, plus a huge variety of customization options for your equipment. Personalize your look and style, customize dozens of real-life weapons and become an unstoppable soldier!

