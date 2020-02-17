Yakuza Remastered Collection and Dreams Debut on the UK Charts - Sales

by, posted 18 hours ago

There were two new PlayStation 4 exclusive games that debuted in the top 10 on the UK charts, according to GFK for the week ending February 15, 2020. Yakuza Remastered Collection debuted in third place, behind FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which were in first and second, respectively.

Dreams, another PS4 exclusive, debuted in eighth place. The game first entered beta in April 2019 and was officially released last week with a physical version. The game would likely have had sold better as a digital title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Yakuza Remastered Collection - NEW Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Dreams - NEW Luigi's Mansion 3 NBA 2K20

