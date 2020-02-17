Yakuza Remastered Collection and Dreams Debut on the UK Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 874 Views
There were two new PlayStation 4 exclusive games that debuted in the top 10 on the UK charts, according to GFK for the week ending February 15, 2020. Yakuza Remastered Collection debuted in third place, behind FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which were in first and second, respectively.
Dreams, another PS4 exclusive, debuted in eighth place. The game first entered beta in April 2019 and was officially released last week with a physical version. The game would likely have had sold better as a digital title.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Yakuza Remastered Collection - NEW
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Dreams - NEW
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- NBA 2K20
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
Surprised Yakuza is on #3. Congrats
Sony is doing a terrible job of promoting Dreams. Just sad how they let games get developed and then give no push for them.
- +4
I didn't mean for this to come up as a reply to you... Lol. The site was weird this morning.
- 0
Shame that Dreams is doing so poorly, since it seems wonderful. I'm not sure if the multiple delays and the early access approach killed the hype for it. Then again Media Molecule games were never huge sellers. Hopefully Sony won't kill them.
Its a creative game, unless it has Mario or Steve slapped on it, it wont sell on its merits alone.
- 0
I'm noticing on N4G that the creations in Dreams seem to be fairly popular and are doing the job selling the game to potential buyers, rather than a direct Sony marketing push. Hopefully that gives the game some legs for now, and eventually Sony themselves do a push for it with PS5 as MM updates it, and more creators do things with it to attract people.