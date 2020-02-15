PS4 and Xbox One January 2020 Sales in the US Considerably Lower Than PS3 and Xbox 360 in January 2013 - Sales

/ 535 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in January 2020, outselling the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to NPD. Video game industry analyst at The NPD Group Mat Piscatella via Twitter revealed the combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after 75 months on the market are six percent higher than the combined sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 after the same amount of time.

Now senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter revealed sales for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the US in January 2020 were "considerably lower" than the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 were in January 2013. Sales for the Switch "remain steady."

Ahmad said there were multiple factors of the much lower sales in the PS4 and Xbox One. He said the price point for the two consoles have not changed for many years is one of the reasons.

The early announcements of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with support for backwards compatibility is another reason, as well as a shift to HD gaming on multiple devices. One last reason he said was the delay of several AAA titles planned for a release in 2020.





An interesting takeaway from the US NPD report is that PS4 and XB1 hardware sales in Jan 2020 are considerably lower than PS3 and 360 were in Jan 2013.



Next gen consoles are around the corner but both are declining sharper than expected.



Switch continues to remain steady. https://t.co/tBfiJVvJRd — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 14, 2020

It's a combination of multiple factors.



PS4 and XB1 have both held at current price points for a number of years.



Impact of early announcements for PS5/XSX with BC.



Shift to HD gaming across multiple devices.



Delays in key titles planned for 2020.



etc... — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 14, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles