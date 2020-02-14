House Flipper Headed to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Month - News

Publisher PlayWay and developer Empyrean announced House Flipper will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 25 and for the Xbox One on February 26. The game launched for Windows PC Steam in May 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Buy -> Renovate -> Sell – House Flipper is a unique chance to become a one-man renovation crew. Buy, repair, and remodel devastated houses. Give them a second life and sell them at a profit!

– House Flipper is a unique chance to become a one-man renovation crew. Buy, repair, and remodel devastated houses. Give them a second life and sell them at a profit! Repair Mechanics – What you’ve got at your disposal is a set of tools and parts. Use them to hammer, drill, nail and screw things together, and do whatever is necessary to fit, fix or clean up stuff.

– What you’ve got at your disposal is a set of tools and parts. Use them to hammer, drill, nail and screw things together, and do whatever is necessary to fit, fix or clean up stuff. Interior Design – Experiment with interior designs and decorating styles you like. Decorate and furnish interiors with hundreds of unique items that you’re free to choose from. Express yourself!

– Experiment with interior designs and decorating styles you like. Decorate and furnish interiors with hundreds of unique items that you’re free to choose from. Express yourself! Play Your Way – Do you love interior design and want to fill up empty rooms using your favorite style? You can buy an empty apartment and furnish it. Do you prefer things only engineers would understand? You can focus on repair and installations. Are you an expert on the “small move, big change” approach? You can buy a decent house and make it perfect by adding some style and fixing stuff.

– Do you love interior design and want to fill up empty rooms using your favorite style? You can buy an empty apartment and furnish it. Do you prefer things only engineers would understand? You can focus on repair and installations. Are you an expert on the “small move, big change” approach? You can buy a decent house and make it perfect by adding some style and fixing stuff. Budget Management – The ultimate goal of the house flipping business is profit. Are you a risk taker? Do you like to invest? Estimate profit and find the best risk/reward ratio for you.

– The ultimate goal of the house flipping business is profit. Are you a risk taker? Do you like to invest? Estimate profit and find the best risk/reward ratio for you. Progress – The house flipping business is very challenging. Improve and hone your skills. Get better tools. Deploy new mechanisms and earn cash so you can to increase investment and speed up progress. Have fun!

