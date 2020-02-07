Rainbow Six Siege Tops 55 Million Players - News

Ubisoft in their earnings report for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 fiscal year announced Rainbow Six Siege has surpassed 55 million players. The game originally launched in December 2015.

There was a record high in the number of monthly active users in December 2019 and was ranked the "7th most impactful PC game by The Esports Observer." There was also a new peak in the players spending money on the game and on the daily average revenue per user.





Here is an overview of the game:

Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six games.

Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry. On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy. On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls. Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.

Choose from dozens of highly trained, Special Forces operators from around the world. Deploy the latest technology to track enemy movement. Shatter walls to open new lines of fire. Breach ceilings and floors to create new access points. Employ every weapon and gadget from your deadly arsenal to locate, manipulate and destroy your enemies and the environment around them.

Experience new strategies and tactics as Rainbow Six Siege evolves over time. Change the rules of Siege with every update that includes new operators, weapons, gadgets and maps. Evolve alongside the ever-changing landscape with your friends and become the most experienced and dangerous operators out there.

Compete against others from around the world in ranked match play. Grab your best squad and join the competitive community in weekly tournaments or watch the best professional teams battle it out in the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

