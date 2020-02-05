Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 1 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 784 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 267,418 consoles sold for the week ending February 1, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 156,055 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 42,901 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,128 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 24,332 units (+10.0%). PS4 sales are down 100,827 units (-39.3%), the Xbox One is down 18,897 units (-30.6%) and the 3DS is down 32,561 units (-91.2%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 267,418 (50,512,696)
- PlayStation 4 - 156,055 (106,989,259)
- Xbox One - 42,901 (46,357,702)
- 3DS - 3,128 (75,120,546)
- Switch - 88,193
- PlayStation 4 - 43,714
- Xbox One - 27,554
- 3DS - 1,249
- PlayStation 4 - 78,184
- Nintendo Switch - 69,403
- Xbox One - 12,522
- 3DS - 1,159
- Switch - 102,334
- PlayStation 4 - 28,001
- Xbox One - 1,182
- 3DS - 634
- Switch - 7,488
- PlayStation 4 - 6,156
- Xbox One - 1,643
- 3DS - 87
10 Comments
why does PS4 remain so strong in Europe?
Most diversified line up I guess.
Sony did early on a lot of targeted advertisement to europeans. It is in part Sony's merit, that europe is now so much a viable console gaming market, otherwise it might have gone PC gaming or something. With that the Playstation brand just got strong over time. Not many europeans grew up with NES, SNES or N64 in comparison to the US, but Playstation focused on the european market and this strength is the results of decades of work.
@KingOfTrolls: Why should europeans care more about a diverse lineup than other people? And it isn't even true: many games that released in the US and/or japan never came to europe, so europe actually has a less diverse lineup. Also sales indicate that the care of european gamers contains a lot of FIFA.
In London and other parts in the UK, everyone just buys a PS4 and then the new FIFA, COD, and maybe GTA5. Games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne aren't what they are interested in. Also Europeans watch a lot of football and most games will have FIFA 20 and PS4 advertised around the stadium. PS is the default gaming brand here. @Mnementh is very true about targeted marketing here. I believe Spain, France, and Switzerland are big Nintendo fans, but they are smaller markets.
why does Switch dominate so much in Asia?