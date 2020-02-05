Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 1 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 267,418 consoles sold for the week ending February 1, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 156,055 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 42,901 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,128 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 24,332 units (+10.0%). PS4 sales are down 100,827 units (-39.3%), the Xbox One is down 18,897 units (-30.6%) and the 3DS is down 32,561 units (-91.2%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 267,418 ( 50,512,696 ) PlayStation 4 - 156,055 ( 106,989,259 ) Xbox One - 42,901 ( 46,357,702 ) 3DS - 3,128 ( 75,120,546 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 88,193 PlayStation 4 - 43,714 Xbox One - 27,554 3DS - 1,249

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 78,184 Nintendo Switch - 69,403 Xbox One - 12,522 3DS - 1,159 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 102,334 PlayStation 4 - 28,001 Xbox One - 1,182 3DS - 634

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 7,488 PlayStation 4 - 6,156 Xbox One - 1,643 3DS - 87

