Alien Hominid Invasion Announced for Consoles and PC

posted 8 hours ago

The Behemoth has announced Alien Hominid Invasion for consoles and Windows PC. It is a reimagining of Alien Hominid.

Here is an overview of the game:

Alien Hominid Invasion is a reimagination of the original Alien Hominid HD, and will feature completely new gameplay, progression, mechanics, and so much more. The game is currently being developed; after completion, it will be launching for PC and consoles.

You can be among the first to play Alien Hominid Invasion next month at PAX East, where we’ll be publicly revealing more details about the game. If you’re stuck on the other side of the globe, you can be among the second to play it at EGX Rezzed instead!

If you don’t have a spaceship to fly over to the shows, don’t worry! We’ll be sure to share more information about Alien Hominid Invasion as we move further along in the development process. Be sure to stay tuned in to our social media channels (primarily Twitter and Instagram) if you want to come along for the ride!

