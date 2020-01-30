Disgaea 1 Complete Out Now for iOS and Android - News

Nippon Ichi Software has released Disgaea 1 Complete for iOS and Android for $32.99 / 4,040 yen. It is a remastered version of 2003's Disgaea: Hour of Darkness, which first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in July 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

A True Remasterpiece, dood!

The beloved cast of the original Disgaea returns in this remaster for a new generation, now available on smartphones!

What is Disgaea 1 Complete?

The king of strategy RPGs returns! Join Laharl, Etna, and Flonne in their crazy adventure through the Netherworld to crown a new Overlord. Remastered for a new generation, with brand new visuals!

Disgaea 1 Complete mobile is a single purchase game application.

There is no downloadable content or additional purchases necessary to access all content in the game.

Story

The Netherworld—a place darker than a pitch-black cave, located deeper than the depth of the seas. It is a cursed land where evil reigns and foul beings dwell. Nobody knows its whereabouts, but everybody fears its existence…

The story takes place two years after the death of King Krichevskoy, the ruler of the Netherworld. His son Laharl slept for two full years, unaware of his father’s death, while demons fought for supremacy over the Netherworld. With the help of his vassal Etna and her underlings, the egocentric, megalomaniac Prince Laharl fights his way to become the next king.

New Features for Smartphones

Auto-Battle: Let the battle play out on its own! Not only can you leave the stages themselves up to auto-battle but also the Item World as well. With the Auto-Battle feature, you can leave the level grind up to the game.

Let the battle play out on its own! Not only can you leave the stages themselves up to auto-battle but also the Item World as well. With the Auto-Battle feature, you can leave the level grind up to the game. Battle Speed Boost: Play through the game with between 1x and 8x the normal speed!

Play through the game with between 1x and 8x the normal speed! Cheat Shop: The popular Cheat Shop returns! Upping the amount of EXP and HL you receive post-battle, enemy strength, auto-heal– All these features and more can be tweaked in the Cheat Shop.

Cloud Saves

Both Android or iOS systems are supported and you can transfer your save data between platforms. Play on your tablet at home and your smartphone on the go! Important: ID and password backup is the sole responsibility of the user.

