Top 50 Games of the Decade - Part 3

Today we cover the titles that comprise the middle of our Top 50 Games of the Decade. If you missed our first two parts, I encourage you to check them out (here and here). Before we approach and pass through the middle of our list, I want to cover the last of our honorable mentions.

The following franchises failed to get a single title onto our list, however, collectively, votes for different titles in the series would have placed all three of them in the top 20 if they had been focussed on a single title, speaking to their significance to gaming this past decade. These were (with ranking in brackets): Rayman (20th), Final Fantasy (18th), and Pokémon (16th). While a specific entry of theirs may not be represented here, the fact that these series, all dating back to well before 2010, still contributed so much to gaming in last decade, demonstrates their impressive and timeless quality.





30th

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Despite concerns of its change in art style when it was first revealed, upon its release Skyward Sword was (unsurprisingly, in retrospect if nothing else) almost unanimously praised and enjoyed. New and old elements coalesced wonderfully. With a strong story and excellent design, Skyward Sword set a new standard for the sublime Legend of Zelda series – one that would remarkably be passed by its successor a few years later.

29th

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Building on a proven formula - great music, gameplay, and level design - made Tropical Freeze a great addition to the Donkey Kong series as well as the Wii U (and subsequently Switch) library. It cemented Retro Studios as an excellent platform developer and demonstrated that the Donkey Kong IP was in good hands.





28th

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted has always been a blockbuster-esque gem for Playstation. As Bill Hader’s Stefon on SNL might say – this game has everything! Fantastic visuals, great gameplay, a compelling story, and even a solid multiplayer offering. Arguably the best of the series, A Thief’s End delivers a spectacularly entertaining and beautiful conclusion to Nathan Drake’s amazing adventures.





27th

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 features deep, challenging, and over the top action. With three playable characters, each with unique abilities, the title provides plenty of variety for players. Inside jokes and references not only please fans of the series, but are also indicative of the title staying true to its roots and providing old-school fun.





26th

Super Mario 3D World

Surprising no one, Super Mario 3D World is a wonderful platforming experience. Delightful graphics and gameplay come to life in bright and brilliantly designed levels. Bolstered by an excellent co-op feature, Mario’s HD debut was a remarkably fun one.





25th

Nier: Automata

Original. Eccentric. Stylish. Thoughtful. Nier: Automata is often heralded as a must-play title, and understandably so. Featuring gorgeous design and graphics, and anchored by a compelling story, wonderful score, and satisfying action – it’s not often that a game can deliver so well on the fundamentals, but Nier: Automata is one such title that does.









24th

Alan Wake

Initially earning critical praise, but lukewarm sales, Alan Wake is perhaps the Blade Runner of games. To that end, it has garnered a stronger following over time. Arguably Remedy’s best work to this day, it enthrals with an intriguing and perfectly paced story. Complemented by superb environments and unique, pleasantly complex combat, the largest complaint many gamers have is the lack of a sequel (hopefully it’ll soon mirror Blade Runner in that respect as well).









23rd

Mass Effect 2

While I’d take the immersion of long elevator rides and decontamination processes of the original over the stage result screen at the end of missions in the sequel, in nearly every other way Mass Effect 2 is better than its predecessor. A diverse offering of characters, an immersive story, great art design and acting, on top of strong combat and gameplay, make Mass Effect 2 a truly magnificent experience.





22nd

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption presents a rich, authentic Western gaming experience unlike any other (except, of course, its sequel). Featuring a marvellous and painstakingly designed game world, complete with dynamic weather and events, exceptional sound design, and an outstanding story, Red Dead Redemption is an extraordinary offering.





21st

Doom (2016)

In a spectacular return to glory, Doom (2016) successfully captures the visceral and gory action that first made the series famous, but now on the current generation of consoles. Beautiful, modern graphics join with the brutal and exhilarating experience that those who played the original when it first released would remember and expect. It’s a perfect blend of contemporary elements and pure, savage, shooter essence – this is how you reboot a series.

