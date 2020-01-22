Two New Kingdom Hearts Development Teams Announced, New Game Releases 'Surprisingly Soon' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 1,087 Views
Square Enix announced there are two new Kingdom Hearts development teams that are separate from the Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ teams. One of the teams will release a new game "surprisingly soon."
"While a traditional Kingdom Hearts will take some time, the Kingdom Hearts Union χ team will first be making an unexpected announcement tomorrow," reads the Q&A. "Furthermore, in addition to the Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ teams, two new teams are currently at work, and one of their titles is coming surprisingly soon."
Square Enix also discussed future updates and DLC for Kingdom Hearts III. "We don’t have updates planned at this time, but if something comes up in the future, then we will deal with it," reads the Q&A. "As for downloadable content, Re Mind is the first and last. We’re already working on the next title."
"Currently, there are no concrete plans [for a Final Mix release]," added Square Enix when asked about a Final Mix version of Kingdom Hearts III. "If it appears on new platforms in the future, then it’s a possibility, but I’m not thinking about whether or not that will become a 'Final Mix.'"
『KHIII Re Mind』発売記念「7つの光と13の闇 Q&A」"闇編"を公開！ #KH3 #_KH #KH3_ReMind pic.twitter.com/C0xKIgM4qP— キングダム ハーツ (@_KINGDOMHEARTS) January 22, 2020
Kingdom Hearts III is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Re:Mind DLC will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 23 and for the Xbox One on February 25.
Thanks Gematsu.
7 Comments
Kingdom Hearts 2.999999, a final prequel that tells a small detail that changes everything and makes it essential to understanding the real story, and a special remastered collection of the entire series so far. The prequel will be for Switch alongside the announcement of a Sora Mii Fighter costume in Smash, and the remastered collection will be for PS4 and 5 and Xbox One X and Xbox Series X, promised for the launch of the new consoles but somehow delayed until 2022 and the last gen versions will get cancelled, crushing the hopes of the Nintendo diehards who were sure the last gen version would get downgraded onto Switch.
Wait, SquEnix making more spin offs and generally avoiding making a coherent plot? You know, I'd like of like something new from SquEnix but alas.
And I at one point thought we would get to the end when KH3 launched. They could do just like FF. Finish kingdom hearts and so a similar theme (JRPG theme/gameplay + Disney chars and worlds) with a new storyline so it doesn't get so convoluted.
Switch game, I'm calling it.
It's possible, but I kind of hope they move past the days of having the numbered main series on PS4 (and now Xbox) and the non numbered spinoffs only on Nintendo platforms. Thankfully I do own a Switch now if they do decide to do a Switch exclusive.
- +1