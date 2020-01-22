Two New Kingdom Hearts Development Teams Announced, New Game Releases 'Surprisingly Soon' - News

posted 18 hours ago

Square Enix announced there are two new Kingdom Hearts development teams that are separate from the Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ teams. One of the teams will release a new game "surprisingly soon."

"While a traditional Kingdom Hearts will take some time, the Kingdom Hearts Union χ team will first be making an unexpected announcement tomorrow," reads the Q&A. "Furthermore, in addition to the Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ teams, two new teams are currently at work, and one of their titles is coming surprisingly soon."

Square Enix also discussed future updates and DLC for Kingdom Hearts III. "We don’t have updates planned at this time, but if something comes up in the future, then we will deal with it," reads the Q&A. "As for downloadable content, Re Mind is the first and last. We’re already working on the next title."

"Currently, there are no concrete plans [for a Final Mix release]," added Square Enix when asked about a Final Mix version of Kingdom Hearts III. "If it appears on new platforms in the future, then it’s a possibility, but I’m not thinking about whether or not that will become a 'Final Mix.'"





Kingdom Hearts III is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Re:Mind DLC will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 23 and for the Xbox One on February 25.

