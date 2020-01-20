Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot debuted in first place on the UK charts, according to UKIE/GSD for the week ending January 18, 2020. This is the first week of 2020. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 20 are in second and third places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order WarioWare Gold Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Yo-Kai Watch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

