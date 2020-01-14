Phil Spencer: Xbox Team is Hard at Work on E3 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 785 Views
Sony recently announced it would be skipping E3 2020. In response to this news, head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter said the Xbox team is currently hard at work on E3 2020.
"Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us," said Spencer. "Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox."
"The fans are an amazing part of E3 every year for me and the team," he added. "Respecting and talking with the fans is such special part of the show each year."
Microsoft will launch their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in Holiday 2020.
13 Comments
Of course they would capitalize on it, they can get a good press with it.
My guess is we will get a lot of detail about Series X and maybe Lockhart. They will finally show Halo Infinite gameplay, the rebirth of Forza as Forza Sport, Gears Tactics, the new Obsidian games, the new Rare game, Kinect 3.0, maybe show backward compatibility, then end the show with a new Xbox One model.
All I remember from last year is a ton of trailers, and Keanu reeves. They didn't do much without Sony there last year. Curious what they can do this year.
Obviously all the games coming to Xbox Series X. They didnt talk about that last year.
Do a good job "pilas " and show all those multiplatform that Will end in ps5 , US ps fans thank you for that !!!
And vice versa, plenty of 3rd party content on Playstation shows. These are both platforms that rely on that.
If also Nintendo or Microsoft would skip E3 besides Sony, this would definitely mean the end of E3 as an important event.
Phil Spencer can insinuate that Sony is not respecting their fans and get away with it.
That's not really the hand they try to play and I like that.
It is exactly what Spencer is going for, because the word 'respect' is completely unnecessary otherwise. For the first time in a long time Spencer said something that took balls, so Xbox fans should be happy about it, especially because he's right and nobody can provide a reasonable defense for Sony, because PS fans did hold E3 in very, very, very high regard.
No one can provide a reasonable defense for Sony because there is no need to. If they want to no show E3 they can do that. When I pick a console I don't care if they went to E3 or not. I care about them delivering on their promises and delivering games I like. Going to E3 means nothing to me. Just release a good console and good games and you've done your job. MS is halfway there but hey at least they are going to E3 to show off a bunch more games. How many will actually make it out of development? Who knows.
