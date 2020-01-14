Phil Spencer: Xbox Team is Hard at Work on E3 2020 - News

/ 785 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony recently announced it would be skipping E3 2020. In response to this news, head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter said the Xbox team is currently hard at work on E3 2020.

"Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us," said Spencer. "Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox."

"The fans are an amazing part of E3 every year for me and the team," he added. "Respecting and talking with the fans is such special part of the show each year."

Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. #XboxE3 #E32020 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 14, 2020

The fans are an amazing part of E3 every year for me and the team. Respecting and talking with the fans is such special part of the show each year. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 14, 2020

Microsoft will launch their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles