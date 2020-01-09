Jim Ryan Teases Unique and Unannounced PS5 Features - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan speaking with Business Insider Japan in an interviews teased unique, unannounced features for the PlayStation 5.

"Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve. Those are enticing of course, but we need to have special appeals as well. We have already confirmed the use of an solid-state drive. Having load times that are next to nothing is a major change," said Ryan.

"3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers.

"But you know. There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced."

Jim Ryan also discussed the PS5 logo and how it is similar to the PlayStation 4 logo.

"It is important to give off a sense of consistency for products within the PlayStation brand. It is a must for anyone who sees [the logo] to immediately and positively think, ‘That’s PlayStation.’ There are over 100 million PlayStation 4 owners—there is a community there. We have an obligation to keep them happy, interested, and absorbed [in PlayStation]."

He also discussed PS4 owner migrating to the PS5. "During the migration from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, there will still be a great deal of PlayStation 4 users," he said. "That is very important and we have an obligation to those users. In the same way, we need to work out new appeals for PlayStation 5. This year will be a tough, but special year for us compared to previous console releases."

PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

Thanks Gematsu.

