Microsoft Trademarks Power Your Dreams Slogan for Xbox Series X

When Microsoft announced their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, at The Game Awards in December 2019 it featured the slogan Power Your Dreams.

Microsoft has now trademarked the slogan. It is likely Microsoft will be using Power Your Dreams as the main slogan for the Xbox Series X when they begin marketing it ahead of its release this holiday season.

Microsoft is claiming the Xbox Series X will be the "Fastest. Most Powerful."

