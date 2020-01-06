Sony Reveals PS5 Logo And Hardware Features - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2020 keynote revealed the PlayStation 5 logo, as well as the PS5 hardware features.

PlayStation 5 hardware features include 3D audio sound, haptics and adaptive triggers, ultra-high speed SSD, hardware-based ray tracing, and Ultra HD blu-ray.

Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

View the PlayStation 5 logo below:





View an image of the PS4 hardware features below:

