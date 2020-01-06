Sony Reveals PS5 Logo And Hardware Features - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 809 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2020 keynote revealed the PlayStation 5 logo, as well as the PS5 hardware features.
PlayStation 5 hardware features include 3D audio sound, haptics and adaptive triggers, ultra-high speed SSD, hardware-based ray tracing, and Ultra HD blu-ray.
Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.
View the PlayStation 5 logo below:
View an image of the PS4 hardware features below:
9 Comments
Talk about underwhelming. Quit overhyping the smallest of announcements, publishers.
Hardware based RT is good to know. Remember hearing a lot of rumours claiming this wasn't the case. Looking forward to the reveal of the console design/controller.
Never could have guessed that would be the logo. I need 3D audio sound to figure out where Mr X's footsteps are coming from though.
Some of you keep saying "boring" logo or something along those lines. Maybe it is, and maybe you like it or maybe you don't. But look at Nintendo's logo. Recognizable and stable since the mid 80s. Maybe Sony is taking the same approach. Icons remain more memorable if they are successful and consistent. And for PlayStation, it's been stabilizing since the PS3 days.
Are you referring to the actual logo of the brand or the logo of the console? They are very different things.
I liked the PS3 original logo very much, I don't know why they changed it. Well I know but .. still like it (because of the difficult beginning for the console, and changing the face of it - so not everyone connect the old logo to not so successful system
So innovating... Well its what we expected so nothing really bad or good. Just a little boring. Xbox also has a boring logo. They are due for a change, that white circle Xbox logo on the XB1 and SeXbox should of changed by now.