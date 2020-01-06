Microsoft: Game Pass Will be on Every Product They Release in the Future - News

posted 17 minutes ago

Microsoft has been pushing its Game Pass subscription service with deals and releasing all of their first-party title on the service on launch day. Microsoft is committed to the success of the service as it is available on Xbox One and Windows PC.

The company said the service will release on all of their future products, according to Microsoft’s gaming services marketing head Ben Decker speaking with The Washington Post in an interview.

"We’re committed to Game Pass being available on the next gen," said Decker. "It’s not an experiment on the current generation of consoles. This is a service that our members can count on being on whatever products we introduce in the future."





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

