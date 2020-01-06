Space Invaders: Invincible Collection First Trailer Released - News

Taito has released the first trailer for Space Invaders: Invincible Collection. The collection will release for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on March 26. No word yet on a release in the west.

Here is a list of games in each version of the game:

Standard Edition Titles (5,200 yen)

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – Original Version

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – Color Version

Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

Super Space Invaders ’91 (1991, Arcade) – Overseas Version of Majestic Twelve

Space Invaders Extreme (2018, PC)

Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018, Real Event) – Supports Four-Player Co-op

Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders (2017, iOS / Android)

Special Edition Titles (16,800 yen)

Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

Thanks Gematsu.

