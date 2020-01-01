Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending December 28 - Christmas Week - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 961,543 consoles sold for the week ending December 28, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 450,810 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 177,480 units, the 3DS with 9,600 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 31 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 174,842 units. PS4 sales are down 46,756 units and the Xbox One is down 41,804 units. The 3DS is down 182,366 units and the PS Vita is down 3,375 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 961,543 ( 49,791,800 ) PlayStation 4 - 450,810 ( 105,914,087 ) Xbox One - 177,480 ( 46,006,382 ) 3DS - 9,600 ( 74,996,396 ) PS Vita - 31 ( 15,901,777 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 368,555 Xbox One - 126,556 PlayStation 4 - 123,742 3DS - 4,397

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 250,997 PlayStation 4 - 175,528 Xbox One - 42,485 3DS - 2,974 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 306,223 PlayStation 4 - 137,904 Xbox One - 2,835 3DS - 2,064 PS Vita - 31

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 35,768 PlayStation 4 - 13,636 Xbox One - 5,604 3DS - 165

