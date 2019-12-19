Dontnod Discusses Possible Life is Strange 3 Release - News

Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment in an interview with GameSpot discussed the possibility of Life is Strange 3.

"I think it would be a new story," said Dontnod’s Jean-Luc Cano.

Dontnod’s Michel Koch added, "That's what I think we would personally like to do, of course Life is Strange is owned by Square Enix so it's a Square Enix decision. But to us as creators, we really enjoy this anthology format, and it's really interesting for us to try to think about brand new characters and brand new stories.





"So we could also share new scenes and bring something new for the players and just to not, again, have the same ideas and just maybe bring them some new perspective on another story."

Life is Strange 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

