Gears Tactics Launches April 28, 2020 - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Splash Damage announced at The Game Awards 2019 Gears Tactics will launch for Windows PC via Steam, Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

View The Game Awards trailer for the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises—Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters. Rise up and fight.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles