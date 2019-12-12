Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Now the Best-Selling Fighting Game in US History - Sales

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now the best-selling fighting in US history, according to figures from NPD.

"Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now the best-selling Fighting game in U.S. history, with a lifetime dollar sales total surpassing that of the previous best-selling Fighting game, Super Smash Bros. Brawl," said said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate released on December 7, 2018 and has shipped 15.71 million units worldwide through September 30, 2019, according to figures from Nintendo.





US NPD SW - Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now the best-selling Fighting game in U.S. history, with a lifetime dollar sales total surpassing that of the previous best-selling Fighting game, Super Smash Bros. Brawl. pic.twitter.com/ZUujP27SAa — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 12, 2019

