The Last Remnant Remaster Launches on Smartphones

The Last Remnant has just launched on iOS and Android, and it looks pretty good too. We've attached a trailer below. The game is £19.99 on both iOS and the Google Play Store.

The Last Remnant originally launched back in 2018, on PC, Xbox 360, and PS3. It has since received remasters on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We gave the original game a rating of 6.5.

The iOS version is 8.5 GB and the Android version is roughly 6.1GB.

