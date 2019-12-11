Spencer: Xbox Scarlett Name Will be Based on the Console's 'Capabilities - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Stevivor in an interview said the name of Microsoft's next generation, codenamed Project Scarlett, will be based on what the team thinks the capabilities are of the machine.

"Our naming convention has been around what we think the capabilities are," Spencer said. "Xbox 360 was about the entertainment experience around the box and the box being in the center of that entertainment experience. Xbox One, if you remember our branding early on, was 'always on input, all in one.'

"Those names were really built around the purpose of the box. I don’t feel like I need to follow in their footsteps because they’re kind of self-contained."

The Xbox Scarlett will launch in Holiday 2020.

