Spencer: Xbox Scarlett Name Will be Based on the Console's 'Capabilities
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Stevivor in an interview said the name of Microsoft's next generation, codenamed Project Scarlett, will be based on what the team thinks the capabilities are of the machine.
"Our naming convention has been around what we think the capabilities are," Spencer said. "Xbox 360 was about the entertainment experience around the box and the box being in the center of that entertainment experience. Xbox One, if you remember our branding early on, was 'always on input, all in one.'
"Those names were really built around the purpose of the box. I don’t feel like I need to follow in their footsteps because they’re kind of self-contained."
The Xbox Scarlett will launch in Holiday 2020.
17 Comments
*insert bold strategy cotton gif* That's similar to the strategy Nintendo has taken to a degree. The Switch was originally pitched as a device that switches between handheld and home console functionality. The DS literally stood for Dual Screen. The 3DS was a 3D Dual Screen. Wii and Wii U were a bit odd in their naming. N64 was 64 bit. etc. My problem with MS taking this naming approach is their consoles, although internally at MS might have a specific focus or mantra, don't set themselves apart enough from a hardware or feature point of view. To the mass market their consoles are seen and expected to be core gaming setups. So MS's naming schema doesn't really mesh with the marketing. IMO they're iterating on their console hardware like Playstation (which uses numbered consoles) while applying Nintendo's naming schema and it doesn't fit. At the end of the day though, it's a name. If the games are good the name won't matter, outside of a few folks who want to think they're clever repeating some poor joke about the console name ad-nauseum.
Heh, I forgot that this comments section removes all paragraph-structuring. Sorry for the unintended wall of text!
- +4
I think the actual problem is that MS lacks vision. Phil Spencer is basically Hillary Clinton, his tactics change based on whatever the fanboys and trolls are complaining about today. Xbox is like a leaf in the wind blowing in every which direction without reason or purpose. So clearly no name is going to be an accurate representation of their console for the entirety of the generation. If I remember correctly Xbox One's name stopped making sense before it even released.
- -6
Yep when their console is so similar to PS be it in games or strategy their names change doesn't make that much sense.
- 0
Xbox 1:2 would be a good name.
Xbox 30%
- 0
I hope they listen to my advice this time around. Name it the Xbox Infinity and name the successor the Xbox Beyond.
And the console after that should be named the Xbox Lightyear :P
- +1
I always liked Xbox Next, but seems unlikely since it doesn't have anything to do with the capabilities of the system. Maybe Xbox 4K, since it's a 4K console? I've seen people suggesting Xbox Zenith and Xbox Infinity online, but I'm not a fan of those, those names have such a sense of finality, how does MS top them with naming on future generations?
How about Xbox DOA?
- -4
They missed such a great opertunity with XBone to do a play on Xcube and use the mathematical symbol to represent the third Xbox. They can never go with numbered consoles though as they'll be one digit behind PS but they could have at least made that work and continue on the box, cube progression. The X Tesseract or some such shit.
I hope they step away from numbers. Some kind of astronomical/astrological term complementing the standard 'ex-box' brand could work.
Scarlett is a feminine name derived from an English surname with an occupational meaning, referring to a person who sold cloth of scarlet. It gained popularity due to the character Scarlett O'Hara in Margaret Mitchell's best-selling novel Gone with the Wind and the film adaptation. WTH...???!
That's the internal name. I think he's talking about the external/public name of the product. Much like Durango was the internal name for the Xbox One, Scarlett is the internal name for the Xbox ______
- +6
