God Eater 3 Update 2.20 Out Now

Bandai Namco has release update 2.20 for God Eater 3. The update adds the Lulu and Ricardo chapters to the Traversing the Past episode, a New Game Plus mode, and more.





Read the patch notes below:

New Features:

A “New Game Plus” feature has been added, enabling you to carry over your save data and begin anew game.

A jukebox has been added, which allows you to change the music within your caravan. (Note: Unlocks after completing the main game.)

Standard Missions:

Added new missions to the “Extra” section.

Extra Episode:

Added new episodes to “Traversing the Past” (Lulu and Ricardo).

Certification Missions:

Added new Certification Missions.

Time Attack Missions:

Added new Time Attack Missions.

Special Missions:

Added new missions to the “Challenge to the Hounds” section.

Abandoned God Arcs:

Added Abandoned God Arcs with new skills. These can be obtained from certain high difficulty missions.

Avatar Additions:

Added new items for the Accessory A slot: Ear Muffs Knit Hat Small Hat Festive Hat *Certain items must be unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions.

Added new items fro the Accessory B slot.

Added new outfits: Male: Black Mage Uniform Red Mage Uniform Alchemist Uniform White Mage Uniform Blaze Walker Snow Walker Forest Walker Abyss Walker Female: Black Mage Uniform Red Mage Uniform Alchemist Uniform White Mage Uniform Blaze Walker Snow Walker Forest Walker Abyss Walker



Bug Fixes:

Fixed various issues to provide a better gaming experience.

God Eater 3 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

