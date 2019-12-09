Overwatch 2 Will 'Explore What Endgame Means for Hero Missions' - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Game director and Blizzard vice president Jeff Kaplan speaking with EDGE magazine discussed Overwatch 2. He said the game will take a look what the endgame means in Hero Missions.

"We’re definitely going to explore what endgame means for Hero Missions," Kaplan said. "We have many experienced developers who created content for World of Warcraft and Diablo on our team. This is one of the challenges we’re very eager to start working on."

Overwatch 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles