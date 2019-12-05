Sony Suggests PS5 Might Get Mid-Gen Upgrade Similar to PS4 Pro - News

Sony and Microsoft released upgraded versions of their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The improved hardware was designed to extend the lifespan of the current generation and catch up to the technology seen in PCs. The PS4 and Xbox One at launch quickly fell behind the pace of the advances in technology.

Executive Vice President of Hardware Engineering and Operation at Sony Interactive Entertainment Masayasu Ito speaking with GameInformer in an interview said that the life cycles for console sare getting shorter as technology continues to advance. The PlayStation 4 Pro was a "test case," according to Ito, hinting that the PlayStation 5 might get a similar mid-generation upgrade.

"Indeed, in the past, the cycle for a new platform was 7 to 10 years, but in view of the very rapid development and evolution of technology, it’s really a six to seven year platform cycle," said Ito.

"Then we cannot fully catch up with the rapid development of the technology, therefore our thinking is that as far as a platform is concerned for the PS5, it’s a cycle of maybe six to seven years. But doing that, a platform lifecycle, we should be able to change the hardware itself and try to incorporate advancements in technology.

"That was the thinking behind it, and the test case of that thinking was the PS4 Pro that launched in the midway of the PS4 launch cycle."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

