Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 3 in Japan - News

posted 7 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch in Japan has outsold the lifetime sales of Sony's seventh generation home console, the PlayStation 3.

The Switch has sold 10.67 million units in Japan through November 30, while the PlayStation 3 sold 10.47 million units lifetime, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Switch in 2019 has already outsold what it sold in 2018, despite there being another month left in 2019.

Thanks Japanese Nintendo.

