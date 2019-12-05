Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Leaked on the Microsoft Store - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Microsoft Store has posted a new page for Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle for the Xbox One. Standalone listing for Bayonetta and Vanquish were also posted. All three have a release date of February 18, 2020.

It is likely the bundle will release on other platforms.





Here is an overview of the three from the Microsoft Store:

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

Commemorate the 10th anniversary of PlatinumGames’ two most celebrated titles with the Bayonetta & Vanquish remastered dual-pack. 4K graphics available at 60 frames per second on Xbox One X.

Experience the genesis of the Bayonetta series with the original action-adventure. Take advantage of Bayonetta’s arsenal of skills to hack, slash, and open fire upon hordes of celestial foes.

Play as space soldier Sam Gideon in the hit sci-fi shooter, Vanquish. Equipped with BLADE, the experimental weapon system that can scan and copy existing weapons, he must infiltrate conquered space colony Providence and defeat legions of future-tech enemies.

Bayonetta

Experience the genesis of the Bayonetta series with the cult classic, original action-adventure game. The tantalizing Umbra Witch rises from the depths after half a millenium in slumber with no recollection of her mysterious past. Immediately thrust into battle, she must vanquish her countless enemies to piece together the truth.

Take advantage of Bayonetta’s arsenal of skills including shapeshifting into various animal forms, summoning demons with her hair, and exercising her mastery of the bullet arts. Hack, slash, and open fire upon hordes of celestial foes in this wickedly charming action-packed adventure.

Key Features:

4K graphics at 60 frames per second available for Xbox One X.

Remastered for the first time on Xbox One.

Vanquish

The hit sci-fi shooter returns. An overpopulated Earth suffocating under limited resources looks to Providence, the solar-powered space colony for support. When Providence is suddenly taken over by a mutinous group and its technology used to devastate cities, it’s up to a specially trained unit of space marines to reclaim the colony.

Equipped with BLADE, the experimental weapon system that can scan, copy, and save up to three existing weapons, space DARPA agent Sam Gideon must infiltrate Providence, defeat legions of future-tech foes, and disable the energy transmitter threatening life on Earth.

Key Features:

4K graphics at 60 frames per second available for Xbox One X.

Remastered for the first time on Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles