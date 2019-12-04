Nintendo Switch Launches in China on December 10 - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has worked with Chinese multimedia company Tencent to release the Nintendo Switch in China over the last year.

Today at a press conference, Nintendo and Tencent announced the Nintendo Switch will launch in China on December 10 for 2099 yuan (roughly $300 USD). It includes a pre-installed demo for New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Edition. It is also the launch launch title.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Switch in China within a few weeks of launch.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles