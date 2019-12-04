Bluepoint Games PS5 Game 'Will Become the Achievement We’re Most Proud of' - News

Bluepoint Games president Marco Thrush told SegmentNext in an interview that the PlayStation 5 they teased earlier this year will be their most proud achievement.

"We [Bluepoint Games] originally remastered Shadow of the Colossus for the PS3 and then remade it for the PS4. It’s the only one we’ve touched twice and to date it is our greatest achievement, so it’s easy to say that is our personal favorite. However, there’s no question in our minds that our current project will become the achievement we’re most proud of."





"Fortunately the Bluepoint Engine and toolset has been in development for many years," he added. "We have significantly invested in ways that allow our process of remastering or remaking games to be powerful and efficient. It is flexible and able to take advantage of any hardware."

