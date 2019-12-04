Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 28, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

The god Eothas awakened from his sleep, erupting from beneath your castle, killing your people and stealing a piece of your soul. Now only you and your companions can uncover the rogue god’s machinations as he tramples over the Deadfire Archipelago.

The award-winning RPG from the masters at Obsidian Entertainment finally arrives, featuring all major updates and expansions.

Bend the world to your will as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn.

Featuring an enormous open world, a massive cast of characters, and a story you can play your way, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition redefines the role-playing game experience for a new generation.

Key Features:

Play in either Turn-Based Mode or Classic Real-Time with Pause: Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience—now with both classic real-time with pause and new turn-based combat, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic tabletop gameplay more than ever before.

Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience—now with both classic real-time with pause and new turn-based combat, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic tabletop gameplay more than ever before. A massive adventure: Over 100 hours of gameplay per playthrough.

Over 100 hours of gameplay per playthrough. Play however you want: Detailed character creator character and over 1000 class permutations gives you the freedom to be whoever you want.

Detailed character creator character and over 1000 class permutations gives you the freedom to be whoever you want. Gather your party: Build your party and customize your companions to join you on your quest. Assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships, reactions to player choice, and interactions with each other unfold.

Build your party and customize your companions to join you on your quest. Assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships, reactions to player choice, and interactions with each other unfold. “Beast of Winter” DLC: Heed the call of Vatnir, a priest of the god of death, to halt the tide of destruction encroaching upon the living.

Heed the call of Vatnir, a priest of the god of death, to halt the tide of destruction encroaching upon the living. “The Forgotten Sanctum” DLC: Battle your way through the bowels of a vengeful, sleeping god.

Battle your way through the bowels of a vengeful, sleeping god. “Seeker, Slayer, Survivor” DLC: Triumph or die in the Crucible of Kazuwari, where only the mighty reign.

