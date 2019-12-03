Rumor: Marvel's Spider-Man Sequel Coming as Soon as 2021 - News

posted 16 hours ago

Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the PlayStation 4 best-selling games with over 13.2 million units sold through July 28, 2019.

Former Game Informer Senior Editor Imran Khan speaking on the Kinda Funny podcast revealed he has heard from sources that a sequel could launch as early as 2021, with it possibly being Sony's big 2021 holiday title for the PlayStation 5.

A sequel to the game would be one of the most highly anticipated titles coming to the PlayStation 5.

View the Kinda Funny podcast below:

