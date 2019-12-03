Rumor: Marvel's Spider-Man Sequel Coming as Soon as 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 795 Views
Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the PlayStation 4 best-selling games with over 13.2 million units sold through July 28, 2019.
Former Game Informer Senior Editor Imran Khan speaking on the Kinda Funny podcast revealed he has heard from sources that a sequel could launch as early as 2021, with it possibly being Sony's big 2021 holiday title for the PlayStation 5.
A sequel to the game would be one of the most highly anticipated titles coming to the PlayStation 5.
View the Kinda Funny podcast below:
6 Comments
"As soon as", game came out in 2018, 2021 is a 3 year development cycle of a gameplay and engine already made. Games like that used to come out every 2 years. :P
Yep. Insomniac has always been good at pumping out sequels.
If they can't make it a launch title then yes a holiday 2021 would be a great time to release it.
Feels like they're rushing it a bit. While a 3 year dev cycle is pretty common within a generation, 2021 is next gen. Many devs add an extra year to their dev cycle during a generational change, in order to redo their engine with next gen graphics tech and features. I worry that a 2021 release will mean that it will be a cross-gen game built on the same build of the engine as the first game, rather than a PS5 only game with a next-gen engine. Horizon Zero Dawn 2 makes alot more sense for 2021 than Spider-Man 2 does imo, they've had since early 2017 to work on it, ample time. Spider-Man 2 and God of War 5 should both probably be 2022 titles.
The games should release when they're ready. On top of that, Sony is hardly the company I'm worried will release too many cross gen titles.
I'm sure Spider-Man will be fine.
