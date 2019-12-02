Sea of Thieves Shoots Up to 4th on the UK Charts for Black Friday Week - Sales

FIFA 20 has retaken the top spot on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending November 30. This week's sales includes numbers from Black Friday. Sales for the game increased 226 percent week-on-week.

Overall 1.3 million physical games were sold at retail during the week. That is a 22 percent drop compared to the same period last year. Just under 500,000 games were sold for the PlayStation 4, 413,112 games were sold for the Xbox One and 361,967 games were sold for the Nintendo Switch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in second place as sales increased 86 percent. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order drops one place to third as sales increased 32 percent.





Hardware bundles helped push the sales of several games. This is most clear as 2018's Sea of Thieves shoots up to fourth place as it was bundled with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which was on sale for £110 to £140 during Black Friday.

Minecraft for the Xbox One sold just 500 copies fewer than Sea of Thieves as it was also bundled with the same Xbox One S bundles. The Nintendo Switch version rounds out the top 10 as sales increased 84 percent week-on-week.

Due to discounts several PlayStation VR games have re-entered the top 40. This list of games includes PlayStation VR Worlds (No.14), Astro Bot Rescue Mission (No.18), Skyrim VR (No.20), Resident Evil 7 (No.23) and Everybody's Golf VR (No.25).

Last week's new releases, Shenmue III and Football Manager 2020, are not in the top 40.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sea of Thieves Minecraft: Xbox Edition Pokémon Sword Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Pokémon Shield Luigi’s Mansion 3 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

