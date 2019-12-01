Phoenix Point PC Launch Trailer Released - News

Snapshot Games has released the launch trailer for the Windows PC version of Snapshot Games. The game will launch for the Epic Games Store on December 3. It will also release for the Xbox One in Q1 2020 and for the PlayStation 4 later in 2020.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In 2022, the Pandoravirus was first discovered in the arctic permafrost by excited scientists. By 2047, it had overrun the Earth. Now, humanity is nearly wiped out, and mutated alien creatures dominate every corner of the globe. The Phoenix Project is a worldwide organization, designed to be activated when humanity is in crisis. Now, the world’s best scientists, engineers, and soldiers look to you to lead mankind back from the brink.

