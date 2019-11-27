Analyst: $149 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition A Key Driver of Holiday Sales - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 854 Views
Video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter says the $149 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition promotion for the holidays has been a strong driver in sales of the Xbox One.
He added that one retailer in the Spain has sold over 4,000 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles this week. This is well above the 200 units the All-Digital Edition normally sells per week in the entire country.
"Price promotions are always a key driver of Holiday Sales," said Benji. And boy is that being shown with the $149 All Digital Xbox One S. Moving a significant chunk of hardware already this week."
"A follow up to my last Tweet and an example of how impressive early sales of Xbox One S All Digital are In Spain a SINGLE retailer has already sold 4,000 units this week," he added. "On an average week the Xbox SAD sells 200 units across the ENTIRE country."
There's gonna be a lot of SAD kids in Spain this Christmas.
What?! S All Digital Kids. There's no other meaning....
Just wonder how many people just see the deal of a price and won't realize until later that it is an all digital system and won't take a physical game disc. Great deal though.
Hard to miss cause it say All digital in large print on the box.
Great price, but releasing the normal Xbox One S for this much would make it fly off the shelves. A $149 console with backwards compatibility and a 4K Blu-ray player? Sign everyone up. To be fair, a $149 Xbox One S would probably be sold at a loss. At the very least, it would barely make a profit from the hardware sale alone.
My best guess is that the Xbox One S at $149 would be sold at a loss and the sales of 1 or 2 full priced games would turn the sales of that console into a profit.
I'd only consider it a good price if I already considered the product good. And I don't think I can bring myself to see this machine that way.
Well, looks like that is the sweet spot. I really hope MS decides to drop the price permanently at the beginning of next year.
Whilst $199.99 ps4 with 3 games is sold out at most of big retailers (target, amazon, Best Buy and Walmart), there plenty of SAD Edition available everywhere. But yeah it will increase the Xbox one Sales dramatically.