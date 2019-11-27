Analyst: $149 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition A Key Driver of Holiday Sales - News

Video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter says the $149 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition promotion for the holidays has been a strong driver in sales of the Xbox One.

He added that one retailer in the Spain has sold over 4,000 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles this week. This is well above the 200 units the All-Digital Edition normally sells per week in the entire country.

"Price promotions are always a key driver of Holiday Sales," said Benji. And boy is that being shown with the $149 All Digital Xbox One S. Moving a significant chunk of hardware already this week."

"A follow up to my last Tweet and an example of how impressive early sales of Xbox One S All Digital are In Spain a SINGLE retailer has already sold 4,000 units this week," he added. "On an average week the Xbox SAD sells 200 units across the ENTIRE country."





