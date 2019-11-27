Spencer: Nobody is Asking for VR on Xbox Scarlett - News

/ 661 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking to Stevivor in an interview discussed virtual reality. It seems unlikely that VR will be a focus on Xbox Scarlett as Xbox customers are not asking for it.

"I have some issues with VR — it’s isolating and I think of games as a communal, kind of together experience. We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and… nobody’s asking for VR," Spencer said.

"The vast majority of our customers know if they want a VR experience, there’s places to go get those. We see the volumes of those on PC and other places.





"I think we might get there [eventually]. But yeah, that’s not where our focus is."

Xbox Scarlett launches in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles