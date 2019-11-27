Spencer: Nobody is Asking for VR on Xbox Scarlett - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 661 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking to Stevivor in an interview discussed virtual reality. It seems unlikely that VR will be a focus on Xbox Scarlett as Xbox customers are not asking for it.
"I have some issues with VR — it’s isolating and I think of games as a communal, kind of together experience. We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and… nobody’s asking for VR," Spencer said.
"The vast majority of our customers know if they want a VR experience, there’s places to go get those. We see the volumes of those on PC and other places.
"I think we might get there [eventually]. But yeah, that’s not where our focus is."
Xbox Scarlett launches in Holiday 2020.
13 Comments
Nobody asked for games streaming either.
Game Streaming is like digital, its already basically implemented and is for the masses. VR is a pretty big investment and isnt for everyone. Pretty big differences between the two.
So VR on the Xbox Scarlet is like Xbox for the general p[population. Nobody is asking for it. Got it :-)
it's the same answer as before.... when people were asking about why Xbox one has to be online and what about people with no good online connection, their response was stick to 360 then. The same thing here, when they were asked, what about people who like VR?, their answer is "there are other places where you can get that"
Always online is cost effective, VR isnt. Thats pretty obvious.
Kind of a bullshit response. Literally part of every console, Xbox has tried to gauge the pulse of what their potential audience wants by placing the proprietary products FIRST. Anyone remember that $40 mini-cam attachment for 360? HD-DVD external player? VR has way more 'mind-share' to assess than several of your previous attachments.
$40 mini camera vs $400 headset.
What an unbelievably ignorant comment. I was just thinking the other day how important it would be for MS to implement VR into next generation. It isn't about giving what people want, it's giving them what they didn't realize they wanted. This guy doesn't impress me in the least as of late and MS should truly reconsider his position.
Yeah guess that's true. If I wanted VR I'd go with my PS. Or PC. For me to want to use VR on the Xbox, the xbox would need exclusive VR games. Which they wouldn't. Personally it sounds like more of an excuse though. That they don't want to go up against Vive/PSVR etc.
I give them that excuse if they bring us plenty of new ip's next gen.
Except MS owns the PC platform where VR has a lot bigger protential. So competing isnt the problem, its if it will be profitable.
