Omega Labyrinth Life Launches for Steam on December 10

posted 4 hours ago

D3 Publisher announced the dungeon RPG, Omega Labyrinth Life, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on December 10.





Here is an overview of the game:

Roguelike x Relaxation!

Take it easy in the latest addition to the series where you buff your bust with every foe you defeat, Omega Labyrinth!

Now, in addition to adventuring through dungeons, you can enjoy the finer things in life. Taking care of flowers, rebuilding the academy, having a little fun on the side…

Enjoy your daily life in an academy of fair maidens!

Key Features:

A bonafide roguelike RPG you can play again and again! – Venture through a dungeon with different rooms and items every time you challenge it. Power up your gear and make wise use of your skills to defeat your foes. There are even dungeons with 99 floors!

– Venture through a dungeon with different rooms and items every time you challenge it. Power up your gear and make wise use of your skills to defeat your foes. There are even dungeons with 99 floors! Expand your bust with every fallen foe! Mightier mammaries lead to greater power! – Defeating foes builds up Omega Power in the chest, increasing bust size and parameters. They go all the way up to a Z cup!

– Defeating foes builds up Omega Power in the chest, increasing bust size and parameters. They go all the way up to a Z cup! Raise flowers, rebuild the academy, and more! Enjoy a laid-back life! – Through planting seeds in the garden and raising flowers, or changing up the decor such as the trees, lights or benches, you can change the scenery of the academy like never before in this new addition to the series!

*This game is adapted from the Nintendo Switch version of Omega Labyrinth Life. The animations, artwork, and game mechanics are the same as Omega Labyrinth Life on Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

