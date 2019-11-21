Rumor: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake to Launch in 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 580 Views
Capcom will release a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis in 2020, according to a report from YouTube channel Spawn Wave.
Spawn Wave was the first to report on From Software’s Elden Ring before it was officially announced. The report on a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis matches sources who have spoken with Video Games Chronicle.
Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has previously said a remake of the game depends on the fan's enthusiasm.
It is likely a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will use some of the assets and the engine from the remake of Resident Evil 2. This makes a release in 2020 a possibility.
Resident Evil 3: Nemesis released just one year after Resident Evil 2 and used many of the same assets and was set in the same city. The 21st anniversary of the game will be in September 2020.
The remake of Resident Evil 2 has sold over 4.7 million units as of September 30.
8 Comments
If they do it in the same style as the RE2 remake, I'm game. I hope they go back and re-remake RE1 in the same style, too. The RE2 remake was hands-down the best full remake I've played in a long time, perhaps ever. It modernized certain parts of the old RE formula, most notably the controls, while still keeping the atmosphere and intensity of the original, and I hope it sets the standard for the franchise in the future, including for all other remakes of classic RE titles.
Hope Jill actually looks like Jill. Not like that so-called "Claire".
Claire looks like one of those awful female avatars from Mass Effect: Andromeda.
She kind of does, lol. I might be okay with that if at least said avatar resembled Claire at all, but she doesn't look even remotely like her ... And this is probably going to become her new default design for future projects which is terrible.
Would rather they remake Code Veronica next. If Res 3 is next though I hope they remake Code Veronica next after that before they remake 4.
I am very enthusiastic for RE3-Remake, please jot me down for 3 copies.
May I please also ask for a Resident Evil Limited Edition - PS4 Pro special edition console? 1TB is fine, but 2TB would be better.