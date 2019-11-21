Rumor: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake to Launch in 2020 - News

Capcom will release a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis in 2020, according to a report from YouTube channel Spawn Wave.

Spawn Wave was the first to report on From Software’s Elden Ring before it was officially announced. The report on a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis matches sources who have spoken with Video Games Chronicle.

Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has previously said a remake of the game depends on the fan's enthusiasm.

It is likely a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will use some of the assets and the engine from the remake of Resident Evil 2. This makes a release in 2020 a possibility.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis released just one year after Resident Evil 2 and used many of the same assets and was set in the same city. The 21st anniversary of the game will be in September 2020.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 has sold over 4.7 million units as of September 30.

