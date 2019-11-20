Rumor: New Crash Bandicoot Game in Development, Possible 2020 Release - News

There are several rumors that a new Crash Bandicoot is currently in development and could be releasing in 2020.

The first hint is from the "It's Time to Play" commercial for the PlayStation 4. It features a mask following kart riding Coco. The mask appears to be a new one that hasn't been seen before.

View the "It's Time to Play" commercial below:

Developer Toys for Bob Character designer Nicholas Kole responded to a Tweet about the new mask with a thinking emoji. It isn't any confirmation however it does say something that he didn't deny it.

An image of a newly designed Crash Bandicoot also surfaced on November 14 which was seen on UK bus stops. The character design is different from what was seen in the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

The same source that leaked Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is reporting the new game is codenamed CRASH8 and will launch in 2020.

Donβt take this seriously at all. Keep expectations at complete zero. But this is from 4chan and the have been right about N. Sane and CTR before they were announced. #CrashBandicoot #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/BqmOjR1mEt — Ryan Sweeney (@RyanPS88) November 17, 2019

If the game is real it could possibly be announced at The Game Awards 2019 on December 12.

Thanks DualShockers.

