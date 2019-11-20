Age of Empires IV Developers Say A Console Port is Possible - News

Microsoft recently showcased the first gameplay footage of Age of Empires IV at X019 and announced the game would not have microtransactions.

Microsoft’s Shannon Loftis and Adam Isgreen speaking with Stevivor said the developers are focused on making the game work well on a keyboard and mouse with the Windows PC release. However, a console port has not been ruled out.

"It’s hard, as a PC game," said Loftis. "We want to make it great on PC. But then, I think the whole concept of platform is about to change with Xbox. We are working hard to make sure to visualize all the different ways that people are going to want to experience Age [of Empires]. But our number one priority is to make it work great with keyboard and mouse.

Isgreen added, "We’re going to explore our options. “Once we have our wonderful PC game, then we’ll start looking at other ways that we can show up."

Age of Empires IV is in development for Windows PC. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition recently released for Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Game Pass, and Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

