New Saints Row to be Unveiled in 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 333 Views
Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed the next game in the Saints Row franchise will officially be announced in 2020.
Saints Row IV, the last to release in the franchise, launched in 2013.
"Saints Row is Saints Row," said Kundratitz. "The two games are similar, for sure, but they're also completely different. With Volition, we have the creators of all the Saints Row games as an internal studio and they're not going to be distracted by anything else from creating our next game under this important franchise.
"Saints Row is very close to our hearts, and we'll talk about it next year. For the time being, we just wanted to get the word out that it's coming and it's going to be great."
4 Comments
I enjoyed SR2 on the 360. Liked it, but didn't love it. Took a chance on SR3 on the PS3, and liked it A LOT. Maybe even .....Loved. A couple missions completely glithed-out on me however. I have SR4 Complete edition on PS4, but haven't played it yet. Anyways, I'm a fan, so this is pleasant news.
Well, I liked it more than GTA then and I'll probably like it more now. For me, it just controls better. It's actually one of the better feels out there for those games.
I really hope they don't ruin it by going back to the more serious tone of the earlier games. SR4 is one of my favorite games of all time simply because of how crazy, hilarious, and fun it is.
While SR4 was some crazy fun I do wish the next game is a tad bit more grounded. Agents of Mayhem was somewhat of a reboot, but considering how much that flopped I think they'll ignore it.