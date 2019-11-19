New Saints Row to be Unveiled in 2020 - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed the next game in the Saints Row franchise will officially be announced in 2020.

Saints Row IV, the last to release in the franchise, launched in 2013.





"Saints Row is Saints Row," said Kundratitz. "The two games are similar, for sure, but they're also completely different. With Volition, we have the creators of all the Saints Row games as an internal studio and they're not going to be distracted by anything else from creating our next game under this important franchise.

"Saints Row is very close to our hearts, and we'll talk about it next year. For the time being, we just wanted to get the word out that it's coming and it's going to be great."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles