Detroit: Become Human Launches for PC on December 12

Developer Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human will launch for Windows PC via Epic Games Store on December 12 for $39.99. The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 in May 2018.

View the 4K release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Freedom has a price.

Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans.

Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos – perhaps our future – through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out.

You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity’s destiny?

