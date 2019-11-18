Rumor: Valve to Announced VR Game Half-Life: Alyx at The Game Awards on December 12 - News

Valve doesn't develop many games anymore now that their focus is on Steam. However, a new rumor says Valve will announce virtual reality game, Half-Life: Alyx, at The Game Awards on December 12.

The game will be Valve's flagship virtual reality title and will launch in March 2020, according to the rumor.

If the game is real it is supposed to put you in the shoes of Alyx Vance and will take place in between Half-Life and Half-Life 2.

