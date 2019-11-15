Original Xbox Turns 18, Here are the Top 10 Best-Selling Games on the Platform - Sales

Microsoft's first home console, the original Xbox, turned 18 years old today. The console first launched in North America on November 15, 2001, followed by Japan on February 22, 2002 and in Europe and Australia on March 14, 2002.

The original Xbox sold 24.65 million units worldwide. Looking at the regional breakdown, it sold 15.77 million units in North America, 7.17 million units in Europe and 0.53 million million units in Japan. It also sold an additional 1.18 million units in the rest of the world.

Unsurprisingly, Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2 are the best-selling games on the platform. Halo 2 sold eight million units lifetime and Halo: Combat Evolved, a launch title for the Xbox, sold five million units.





Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell is the best-selling third party game and the best-selling game on the platform not named Halo. The game sold 3.02 million units. Closely behind is Fable, the biggest non-Halo first-party game, with sales of 3 million units.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind was a console exclusive to the original Xbox, as the franchise before this was released on PC. The game sold 2.86 million units on the Xbox.

The Rockstar Games Double Pack: Grand Theft Auto III & Grand Theft Auto Vice City was released one and two years, respectively, after they were individually released on the PlayStation 2. It is the sixth best-selling game with 2.49 million units sold.

Need for Speed Underground 2 is the best-selling racing game on the Xbox and the overall seventh best-selling game with 2.28 million units. Project Gotham Racing is the ninth best-selling game on the platform, as well as second best-selling racing game, with 2.12 million units sold.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic first launched as an Xbox exclusive in July 2003 before it released on Windows PC later that year. The game sold 2.19 million units on the original Xbox.

Dead or Alive 3 rounds out the top 10 best-selling original Xbox games with sales of 2.04 million units. It was a launch title for the original Xbox.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

