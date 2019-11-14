Xbox Holiday Deals Discounts Xbox One Consoles Up to $150 Off - News

Microsoft at X019 announced the Xbox Holiday Deals will run from November 24 to December 2.

Xbox One consoles and bundles will be discounted up to $150 off, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available for $1, games will be discounted up to 67% off, and select Xbox Wireless Controllers will be $20 off.

The Xbox One X will be discounted by $150 and be available for $349.99, the Xbox One S will be available for $199.99 and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will be available for $149.99.

Microsoft also announced a flash sales that will run through tomorrow. View the list of discounted games below:

