Xbox Holiday Deals Discounts Xbox One Consoles Up to $150 Off - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 307 Views
Microsoft at X019 announced the Xbox Holiday Deals will run from November 24 to December 2.
Xbox One consoles and bundles will be discounted up to $150 off, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available for $1, games will be discounted up to 67% off, and select Xbox Wireless Controllers will be $20 off.
The Xbox One X will be discounted by $150 and be available for $349.99, the Xbox One S will be available for $199.99 and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will be available for $149.99.
Microsoft also announced a flash sales that will run through tomorrow. View the list of discounted games below:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Control
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Destiny 2 Forsaken
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|X019 Flash Sale
|EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Gears 5 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Madden NFL 20 Superstar Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|X019 Flash Sale
|NBA 2K20 Legend Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|X019 Flash Sale
|NHL 20 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Playerunknowns Battlegrounds
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|X019 Flash Sale
|The Dark Pictures Anthology Man Of Medan
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|X019 Flash Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|X019 Flash Sale
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.